Brave Warriors gun down Ghana to retain annual Hage Geingob Cup

The Brave Warriors retained the Dr. Hage Geingob football Cup through a penalty shootout when they faced the Black Stars of Ghana over the weekend.

Namibia and Ghana met for the 2018 and fifth edition of the Presidential Cup on Saturday in front of the Namibian President Dr. Geingob as well as other dignitaries.

After the stipulated 90 minutes the match ended in a one-all draw, which saw the teams move on to a penalty shootout.

The Brave Warriors captain, Petrus Shitembi scored the winning penalty as his team ran out 4-1 winners over Ghana to retain the cup.

The celebratory event was capped with the a colorful medals presentations and photo sessions and dance moves from the country’s president.

The Hage Geingob Cup, which was launched in 2015 is an annual event that honors the country’s president.