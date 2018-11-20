Africa Women Conference set for Windhoek

The maiden edition of the Africa Women Conference (AWC) will be hosted in from 22 to 24 November at Safari Court Hotel, where African women from across the continent and the diaspora will come together to discuss the strategic repositioning of the women of Africa.

This is the first time the conference will take place on the African soil and the choice of Namibia as host country was a unanimous decision by the planning committee, based primarily on the fact that Namibia is one of the few countries in Africa where women are encouraged to reach their full potential.

The theme for the AWC Namibia 2018 is ‘Women Empowerment and Development: A Collective Burden’ and Nollywood practitioners led by Fred Amata, Actor and Director will be accompanied by multiple award winning actress Patience Ozokwar, Zack Orji, Monalisa Chinda, Rekiy Attah and standup comedian, Lepaciaus Bose to the Conference.

In addition to attending the conference, the Nollywood practitioners will be exploring the country and checking out the resources available and finding out what advantages will be there for using Namibia as the setting for future movies.

The conveners believe that the empowerment and development of the women of Africa is a burden to all and hope that after the conference, people would be motivated enough to want to play their parts in helping shift the paradigm.