Local law leader elected to commonwealth lawyers council

A distinguished councillor of the Law Society of Namibia, its chairperson Stacey Bock was elected to the council of the Commonwealth Law Association (CLA) earlier this year.

Bock attended a conference in Livingstone, Zambia, organised by the Commonwealth Law Association where her nomination for council member was submitted by the Law Society of Namibia.

Her nomination was uncontested and she was elected as the representative on the association’s council for Southern Africa, comprising the member countries Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, St. Helena, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

The Livingstone conference discussed “The Rule of Law in Retreat? Challenges for the Modern Commonwealth” under four major sections with presentations pertaining to Corporate & Commercial law, Constitutional & Human Rights law, Legal & Judicial Profession and Contemporary Legal themes.

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association was founded in 1986 focusing on the lawyers practising in the Commonwealth countries. It has a strong focus on legal education.

The association’s council is responsible for its policies. The council has up to 29 voting members including a president, four vice presidents, an honorary treasurer, an immediate past president and representatives of the Commonwealth member countries.

Council members are elected by the general members every two years at the Commonwealth Law Conference. Council members meet in person once a year in conference years and via teleconference on a regular basis. All members of the Council are volunteers.

Caption: The chairperson of the Law Society of Namibia, Stacey Bock (middle) flanked by Brian Speers (left) of the Law Society of Northern Ireland and Santhaan Krishnan. Ms Bock was elected to the council of the Commonwealth Law Association at a conference in Zambia. Mr Speers is the association’s new president while Mr Krishnan is the past president.