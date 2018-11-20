Fuel smuggling activities in the North worries Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has noticed with growing concern the illegal activities taking place at the Oshikango border post in the Ohangwena Region.

In a statement this week the ministry said large amounts of illegal fuel are smuggled into the country for reselling.

According to current law, only licensed wholesalers are allowed to import fuel into Namibia and only licensed retailers are allowed to resell fuel.

The ministry said the fuel smuggled from other countries does not also meet the specifications prescribed for all the vehicles currently operating on Namibian roads.

“This illegal fuel does not only deprive Namibia of vital income through tax and other levy evasion, but it also damages the environment and the vehicles of uninformed consumers,” the ministry said.

To this end, the Ministry has engaged with stakeholders in the past to address the problem but more effort is required to resolve this pressing challenge.

Meanwhile the Ministry in the statement announced the phasing out of Diesel 500 ppm.

“In line with the government’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and keep our environment clean, the Ministry of Mines and Energy has embarked on a mission to phase out the high Sulphur content Diesel brand and only keep the low Sulphur Diesel brand in Namibia,” the statement reda.

According to the ministry this move will have no adverse effect on consumers as vehicles and all other machines will continue to run on the low Sulphur content Diesel.