Christmas comes early as corporates donate 30 tons of fish to vulnerable communities

The Lüderitz fishing companies of NovaNam and Lalandii will donate 30 tons of final fish product to vulnerable communities across the country.

The two companies recently made a commitment to the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Hon. Bernhard Esau and said the donations will be given to old age homes, schools and hospitals.

The donation will take place between next week and the middle of December and will include people from 16 identified communities in Lüderitz, Aus, Bethanie, Kosis, Kunene, Kavango West, Omusati, Omaheke and Keetmanshoop.

The two companies informed the minister that they have commenced contacting various community leaders to ensure that as many people as possible are reached so that they can benefit from this seafood donation.

Meanwhile the donation is in line with the two companies Corporate Social Responsibility which align themselves to the nation’s domestic agenda narrative as captured for example in the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

Caption: Edwin Kamatoto, Managing Director of NovaNam and Lalandii presenting the 30 tons of fish to Hon Bernhard Esau, the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources. The fish products will be donated to vulnerable people across the country.