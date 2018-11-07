Geingob off to Ethiopia for SADC’s Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly

H.E President Dr Hage Geingob and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will participate in the Extraordinary Session of the African Union Assembly, taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 17 to18 November.

According to a statement from his office, the purpose of the Extraordinary Session is to consider reform proposals of the African Union in the following domains: Reform of the African Union Commission, including member state funding of the activities of the African Union, division of labour between Member States, the AU Commission, Organs and Offices, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), Regional Mechanisms, and other continental organizations, mandate of the AU Development Agency (future transformed NEPAD) and strengthening of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The statement further said that on the margins of Extraordinary Session, on Friday 16 November, Geingob will convene a working dinner of SADC Heads of State and Government to discuss common positions on the AU reforms, and other matters pertaining to the region.