Namibia struggles against Russia in first Europe tour match

The senior men’s rugby team opened their Europe rugby tour with a loss against Russia. The hosts comfortably beat Namibia 47-20 in Krasnodar over the weekend, according to the dragonsrugby website

Russia kicked off their Autumn fixtures a year out from the 2019 Rugby World Cup and won the forward battle, scoring some tries with impressive driving mauls, while they also displayed some fine running rugby with their backs scoring four of the tries.

Russia dominated from the start against Namibia, and led 19-6 at half time, eventually running in seven tries to Namibia’s two the website stated.

Russia’s try scorers were hooker Selskii, lock Ostrrikov and flanker Sychev amongst the forwards, and wing Potikhanov, centre Ostroushko, a record breaking score from full back Artemyev and substitute scrum half Dorofeev, among the backs. Fly half Kushnarev converted six of the tries for a personal tally of 12 points.

Meanwhile Namibia’s try scorers were TC Kisting and Darryl de la Harpe, while Cliven Loubser added two penalties and PW Steenkamp two conversions.

The End of Year Rugby Tour is scheduled by World Rugby for all participating countries that have qualified for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Namibia will now face Spain on 17 November and then try and tackle Portugal on 24 November.

Caption: The senior men’s rugby team opened their Europe rugby tour with a loss against Russia.(Photograph By Martyn Bicknell).