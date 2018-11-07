The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) Friday announced the execution of Joint Operating Agreements (JOAs) with Total E&P Namibia BV (Total) and Impact Oil and Gas Namibia in Cape Town South Africa.

Total joins Impact and NAMCOR in deep water block 2913B. Block 2913B covers approximately 9000km2 in a location 300km southern offshore Namibia and with a water depth of 3000m.

NAMCOR holds a 10% carried interest in Block 2913B. The acreage lies along the western toe of the Orange River delta, where deep marine fan sands are contained within large structural traps. Whilst Block 2913B is located 150km west of the Kudu Gas field, recent exploration wells along the outer fringes of the Orange Basin have demonstrated that there exists a rich oil prospective zone running through the block.

In addition, the NAMCOR and Total partnership concluded a Joint Operating Agreement in respect of Block 2912 also located in the Orange Basin. NAMCOR holds a 15% carried interest in the Block 2912 and Total holds the remaining interest.

Total will act as Operator of both Block 2913B and Block 2912.

“We are delighted to have concluded the Joint Operating Agreements for these blocks. Total is recognised as a deep-water pioneer, so we are confident that it will lead a formidable charge in its capacity as Operator of these blocks,” Immanuel Mulunga, Managing Director of NAMCOR, said.

“We look forward to working with each our partners as we identify the best prospects within each licence area and bring them towards being drill-ready,” he added.