Medical professionals of the North meet at fifth annual congress in Ongwediva

The medical profession in the North came together for three days late in October in Ongwediva for the fifth annual congress of the Medical Society of Namibia under the theme, ‘The Past, Present and Future of Medicine in Namibia.’

The congress was hosted from 18 to 20 October on the Jose Eduardo dos Santos campus of the UNAM School of Engineering. After the official welcome by the Governor of Oshana, Hon Clemens Kashuupulwa, about 35 medical experts covered 27 professional presentations, panel discussions, break-away sessions and an exhibition specifically for health professionals.

The society’s Annual General Meeting was held on the afternoon of the third day.

The majority of the presentations focused on clinical aspects of healthcare, but there were also significant contributions from non-medical professionals on legal matters, training, ethics, medical insurance and dispensing.

Just to add spice to their programme, the health professionals also enjoyed a presentation on the medicinal value of dagga as a complementary treatment.

The Medical Society of Namibia represents some 600 health professional practising across the country. The congress was sponsored by FNB’s Far North cluster as platinum sponsor.

Caption: Receiving the sponsorship for the fifth annual congress of the Medical Society of Namibia, from the left, Mr Tomas Koneka Iindji of FNB, Dr Tshali Iithete, the Managing Director of Ongwediva Medipark, Ms Sussan Used, also of FNB and Dr. Akutu Munyika, the society’s chairperson.