Cancer Association receives 100 thermometers from Erongomed

The Cancer Association of Namibia’s CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer in Namibia) programme received 100 thermometers from Erongomed.

The thermometers are given to mother of infants diagnosed with cancer who are on treatment as part of the ‘CHICA Help Pack’.

CHICA Namibia is a support group for children with cancer and aims to provide assistance to children with cancer, from the time of diagnosis, recognising the inevitable disruption to family life when a child faces vigorous and often lengthy treatments for cancer.

The group assists families who do not have the benefit of a Medical Aid and would like to focus the attention of the community on children with cancer in Namibia and create an awareness of the necessary steps that can be taken in living a healthy lifestyle, as well as making the public aware of the warning signs of cancer since, early detection is the key to saving a life.

Caption: From left to right- Estelle Viljoen, Deputy Chief Executive of the Cancer Association of Namibia, Marlize Robberts of Erongomed presenting the donations of thermometers to CAN’s Management and Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia.