German Federal Parliament Tourism Committee visits the land of the brave

The Tourism Committee of the German Federal Parliament, the Bundestag, visited the country from 28 October to 2 November.

The nine Members of Parliament, representing all parties, first travelled to the Zambezi region where they were briefed about projects for sustainable management of natural resources which are supported through the German development cooperation. They include e.g. supporting national parks and park management, integrated wildlife management, community resource management and community-based conservation support, biodiversity management and adaptation to climate change, as well as cross-border conservation and use of natural resources in the SADC region.

In Windhoek, the delegation held discussions with the Minister for Environment and Tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, and in the Parliament, where they met with the Speaker, Prof. Peter Katjavivi and the Chairman of the Committee for Natural Resource Management, Hon. Sophia Swart, as well as other Members of the Namibian Parliament.

The delegation also met with representatives from Namibia Wildlife Resorts, the Namibia Tourism Board, tourism industry, entrepreneurs and civil society representatives. During a visit to the Silverspoon Hospitality Academy, the delegation was briefed about training opportunities in the hospitality industry.

The German Members of Parliament were thus able to gain a comprehensive picture of tourism development in Namibia and were impressed by the beauty of the country and the involvement of local communities in tourism programmes.

Many of the delegates expressed their wish to return to Namibia privately and with their families, in order to further explore the country.

Namibia is a popular holiday destination for German tourists; approximately 80,000 Germans visit every year.

Caption: The Delegation during their visit to the Zambezi Region and the Mudumu National Park.