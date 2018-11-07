Annual Selekt Sales Motor vehicle Awards rewards industry players

Bank Windhoek awarded the best dealerships and sales people in the motor vehicle industry at its annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony recently in Windhoek.

The awards recognised dealerships and sales people in the automotive industry for their commitment during the previous financial year. The Novel Motor Company dealership scooped the top award in the New Vehicles Category followed by Pupkewitz Toyota and Indongo Toyota.

Pupkewitz Toyota and its sister company Pupkewitz Auto were awarded joint winners in the Used Vehicles Franchise category while Novel Motor Company and Associated Motor Holdings, won the second and third prizes respectively.

Spes Bona Motors and Avis Zeda Car Sales jointly won the Used Vehicles Category. Dub Motors and Autoworld Trade Centre walked away with the second and third spot.

Stefan Botes and Sidonio Alfaaite from Redco Motors, situated in Gobabis, were crowned as the first and second best performers in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category. Quinton Steenkamp from Autohaus was third.

Indongo Toyota’s Schalk van Greunen was the ultimate winner in the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category. Pupkewitz Auto’s Louw de Wet and Zeda Car Sales’ Kobus Prins won the second and third prizes respectively.

“At Bank Windhoek we see ourselves as a catalyst of sustainable opportunities through our variety of financial solutions that enable positive change. For every vehicle we finance we are able to meet the demands of our customers, whether it is transporting a child to school or a start-up business delivering its first consignment – we believe we are here to add value and make a difference,” Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans said.

Hans applauded the winners for their resilience and hard work throughout the year despite the challenging economic conditions they had to endure.

Caption: Top Dealership: Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans (left) and the Bank’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee (right) congratulate Dylan Kaye from Novel Motor company dealership.