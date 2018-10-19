Pohamba to attend 19th Statutory Meeting of the Panel of the Wise in Ghana

Former President, H.E Hifikepunye Pohamba, and current Chairperson of the African Union Panel of the Wise, will attend the 19th Statutory Meeting of the Panel of the Wise in Accra, Ghana, on 24 October. The last meeting of the Panel took place in Windhoek from 5-6 March 2018.

According to a statement from the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, the Panel meets at least three times annually to deliberate on its work programme on issues related to conflict prevention, management and resolution.

The meeting of the Panel will consider conflict situations in Africa with special focus on the Central Africa Republic, Mali, Cameroon and Boko Haram terrorist activities in northern Nigeria. The Panel will submit a report of its analysis and conclusions to the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security for consideration.

While in Ghana, Pohamba will also participate in the 9th High-Level Retreat on Peace, Security and Stability in Africa. The Retreat brings together Members of the Panel of the Wise, AU Special Envoys, High Representatives, Mediators and other Senior Officials.

It will reflect on the theme, “Strengthening the African Union’s Conflict Prevention and Peacemaking Efforts”, with particular emphasis on different strategies and approaches employed by the African Union, the progress of the AU conflict prevention and peacemaking mechanisms and recommendations for strengthening them to adapt to the nature of contemporary conflicts in Africa.

The Panel of the Wise is one of the critical pillars of the Peace and Security Architecture of the African Union. The Protocol of the AU Peace and Security Council provides for a five-person panel of “highly respected African personalities from various segments of society who have made outstanding contributions to the cause of peace, security and development on the continent” with a task “to support the efforts of the AU Peace and Security Council and those of the Chairperson of the AU Commission, particularly in the area of conflict prevention”.

Current members of the Panel are Hifikepunye Pohamba,(Chairperson); H.E. Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, former Vice-President of Uganda; H.E. M. Amr Moussa, former Foreign Minister of Egypt and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States; and Mrs. Honorine Nzet Bitéghé, former Minister for Social Affairs of Gabon.