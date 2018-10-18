Loyal staff awarded with Trustco shares after one year’s service

“Each and every employee of the group deserves a commanding salute for their creative contributions to our consistent success. The continued high regard our staff displays in their ‘let me do it’ approach to their daily tasks will see us compete at this level of excellence with our fellow corporates for years to come,” said the Trustco Group Head of Corporate Communications, Neville Basson, when he received a Best Company to Work For award on behalf of the group.

The Trustco Group has received the Gold Seal of Achievement in the Deloitte Best Company to Work For 2018 survey. These annual benchmark awards are one of the foremost indicators of staff loyalty based on the reciprocal relationship between staff members and their employer.

“As our employees empower Trustco, so the group also empower its employees by awarding them shares after one year of loyal service. Tough economic conditions are not an excuse for us as Namibians not to continually produce a workforce of note within our corporate environments to ensure that they can be the instruments propelling our country forward economically” Basson continued.

Trustco has participated in the survey for five years, having ended in one of the two top spots for four years in a row. The group competes in the large company category. This year the number one employer in this category is the Pupkewitz Group with Trustco in second spot.

A key objective of the Deloitte Best Company survey is to enable an organisation to identify work aspects that attract and motivate individuals in the workplace and how their experience in the workplace influences overall productivity and engagement levels.

The small to medium company category was won by the Bank of Namibia with the Road Fund Administration in second place.

The Best Company survey, which was re-engineered in 2017, now provides comprehensive and insightful reports with more dynamic reporting via the Deloitte portal. The survey also includes 100% coverage of employees as opposed to the sampled surveys of the past.

Caption: On call to receive the Trustco Group’s Gold Seal of Achievement in the Deloitte Best Company survey, from the left, Natasja Esterhuizen, Chief Operating Officer Human Affairs, Neville Basson, Group Head of Corporate Communications and Elmarie Janse van Rensburg, Head of Corporate Affairs.