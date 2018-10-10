Muafangejo Season to raise awareness for the artist’s contribution to the industry

The Namibian Arts Association will host the ‘Season of Muafangejo’ from 15 to 26 October at the Franco Namibia Art Centre.

The Season comprises of fresh approaches and interpretations by Actofel Illovu, Betty Katuuo, Haymich Oliver, Nesindano Namises, Ama Uris, Sam Matengu, Vilho Nuumbala, Julia Hango, West Uarije, Ashwyn Mbiri, Perivi Katjavivi and Joel Haikali.

The Season of Muafangejo builds on the concept of Muafangejo as a sensitive recorder of the issues of his time, for which 18 of his works were selected for its social and political commentary. John Muafangejo’s concern, was the life and fate of his own Oshiwambo (Kwanyama) people, especially their social and personal conditions and interactions, the political situation of apartheid in South West Africa and the impact of war which was in conflict with his religious and personal convictions regarding love, friendship and reconciliation.

Artist Adelheid Lilienthal said even though the committee of the Arts Association supported and encouraged him in many ways, he must have felt the prevailing reservations about his art in a cultural community that favoured landscapes and wildlife art produced by European artist in realistic and impressionistic forms.

John Muafangejo (1943-1987) was Namibia’s most acclaimed artist and gained recognition in the 1970s through the Anglican Church and later the Arts Association of Namibia, with bursaries to study art in South Africa.

The Arts Association of Namibia continued to support him by hosting exhibitions of his linocuts at its space and by including Muafangejo in international biennales and art competitions during the apartheid era in South Africa and Namibia.

The Muafangejo Season is an attempt to raise awareness for the contribution and role of John Muafangejo.