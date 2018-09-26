Ovaherero embrace heritage – stage 3rd Ongangura cultural dance performances

By Natasha Jacha

The Ovaherero celebrated the 3rd Ongangura cultural dance performances at Farm Oritjiwa, in the Otjuzondjupa region, last week as a way of embracing their cultural dances.

This event was organised by the Ongangura Cultural Community Organisation which is a non governmental organisation (NGO), with the aim of promoting cultural dances as well as heritage preservation.

“We are also trying to compete with the other dances that have been brought up by using instruments, like the Warakata group. We are trying to make sure that our cultural dances are not forgotten,” said India Kajivena, co-founder of the organisation.

Ongangura Cultural Community Organisation was started in 2015, and the first performances took place at Okahundja, while the second event in 2016 was held in the Kunene region.

“This year’s performers came from different parts of the country some from Opuwo and others from Okakarara,” added Dr. Jekura Kavari, co founder of Ongangura.

According to Kajivena the organisation will host another event next year in the north east of the country and try to bring in other Ovaherero people from Botswana as part of the event.

Meanwhile, the founders are grateful for the funds they received from the Arts Council of Namibia in making these events a success and hope for future cooperation in the arts industry.

Caption: The Ovaherero celebrated the 3rd Ongangura cultural dance performances at Farm Oritjiwa. Photograph by Darryn February).