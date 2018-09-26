National Theatre to pay tribute to John Muafangejo with musical

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) will stage a musical theatre production on the late legendary local Visual Artist, John Muafangejo, next month.

‘I am John: A Love Story’ is a musical directed by theatre genius, Sandy Rudd with musical direction by award-winning songstress, Lize Ehlers.

Muafangejo was born on 5 October 1943 in Etunda lo Nghadi, Angola and died on 27 November 1987 in the Katutura Township, Windhoek.

He became internationally known as one of the most influential African artists of the 20th century. His work powerfully depicting people and events expressed in black and white imagery – often combine text with images, and contain references to the history and culture of Namibia.

Muafangejo known almost entirely as a printmaker, used a clear and unambiguous language through which he could literally and figuratively tell a story in black-and-white, and there is always a strong narrative component in his work.

Choreography to the upcoming musical is done by Haymich Oliver and Justina Andreas with the St. George’s School Choir.

The dress code to the event is black and white. The production will stage for three days (10th to the 12th October 2018) at NTN. Tickets cost N$100. Students and Pensioners can get tickets for N$60. Tickets are available at Computicket.

Caption: Musical theatre genius, Sandy Rudd.