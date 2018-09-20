Windhoek Club has seen more than its share of iconic Namibians over 100 years

Namibia’s oldest business network, the Windhoek Club is coming full circle next week when it celebrates its centenary anniversary on 06 October 2018. The club was started at the end of the First World War as the United Services Club, and has endured through a depression, another world war, a cold war, Africa’s liberation, Namibia’s Independence, and the rapid digital disruption of the modern day.

Over the course of a century, this club has been home to many of Namibia’s most accomplished business personalities and a host of well-known professionals. It is known as the club for all persons all sharing a common interest in business.

Tony Nell, the club’s current secretary, told the Economist that the centenary celebration will be hosted at Maerua Roof Top with its magnificent views so that current club members can be reminded of the long road the club has travelled crossing many horizons through the lives of its hundreds of illustrious patrons. The event is themed ‘Deck Chairs on the Titanic’ symbolising the longevity of the club members’ legacy long after they have gone.

For over fifty years, the Windhoek Club has published the Windhuk Advertiser as the official organ, first of the United Services Club and then later under the banner of the Windhoek Club. The club’s close ties to the media was reinforced some five years ago at the 95th celebrations when the doyen of reporting, Gwen Lister, addressed the august audience.

Nell said the Windhoek Club is the epitome of Namibian business history. “The Windhoek Club is still going strong with daily member patronage at the Club House on the premises they share with the Alte Feste Lions.” The clubhouse is located on a section of the same land on which Maerua Shopping Mall now stands.

He invited all club members, many of them now of advanced age, to join the younger generation to explore some of the tapestry woven from its rich history and enduring fellowship. The guest speaker at the centenary anniversary is another Namibian icon, the lawyer and former acting judge, Mr Claus Hinrichsen.