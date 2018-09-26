African insurance experts to be hosted in Namibia

The Insurance Institute of Namibia (IIN) will host the Africa Insurance Organisation (AIO) 23rd Reinsurance Forum at the Safari hotel and conference centre from 30 September to 2 October.

The conference will be held under the theme: Building Resilience: The role of Insurers and Reinsurers.

Experts from the industry will deliver presentations on topics related to the theme. Topics which will be covered at the conference include: Global trends in Reinsurance and insurance industry, the role of insurance and reinsurance in promoting resilience; and how Cyber Insurance builds resilience.

The event will be attended by more than 300 insurance Executives from the industry from across Africa and Abroad.

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Calle Schlettwein and Stafford Masie Ex-CEO of Google south Africa, a renowned entrepreneur and public speaker will deliver high level addresses at the conference.