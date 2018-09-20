Youthful manager takes over at Bank Windhoek’s Oranjemund Branch

Bank Windhoek this week announced the appointment of Brisley Cloete as their Oranjemund Branch Manager effective Monday, 01 October.

The 27-year-old is the bank’s youngest branch manager in the retail banking space and will take over from David Nell, who was appointed as the Bank’s National Operations Manager.

Cloete started his banking career in 2012 as a temporary clerk responsible for the Financial Intelligence Act (FIA) at Outjo Branch. He was subsequently appointed on a permanent basis as a Teller.

In 2013, Cloete took up the position of ATM Custodian at Keetmanshoop Branch. A year later, he moved back to Outjo as a Finance Credit Clerk. In 2015, he relocated to Oranjemund as a Senior Credit Officer, a position he held until his current appointment.

Cloete holds a BCom degree in Economics obtained from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and also successfully completed various Credit and Collateral Development Programmes.

“We are proud of our new Branch Manager. His growth at Bank Windhoek shows that continued professional development pays off. I want to congratulate Brisley on his appointment and trust that he will continue to deliver excellent results,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee.

On his part, Cloete said, “As Bank Windhoek’s Oranjemund Branch Manager, I look forward to this new role and its challenges. Together with my team we will achieve new heights at Bank Windhoek Oranjemund.