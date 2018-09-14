Geingob to attend 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly

H.E President Hage Geingob will attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and participate in the inaugural meeting of the High Level Panel on Building a Sustainable Ocean Economy.

The President’s office in a statement said, the session will take place in New York and en route to New York Geingob will have brief stopovers in Guinea for an official working visit on 19 September at the invitation of the President of Guinea, Professor Alpha Conde, including Canada on 21 September at the invitation of the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The working visits will focus on strengthening bilateral relations in the areas of trade and investment.

In addition to delivering a statement to the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September, Geingob will particiapte on 25 September at the invitation of the Right Honourable Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway in the inaugural meeting of the High-Level Panel on Building A Sustainable Ocean Economy.

Geingob will also address the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit: United Nations High Level Plenary on Global Peace, the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, and will further participate in the High-LevelMeeting on Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the High-level Meeting on the Fight to End Tuberculosis.

On the margins of UNGA, Geingob will hold bilateral meetings with several Heads of State and Government, including H.E Kolinda Gabrar-Kitarovic (President of Croatia), H.E Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (President of the Councils of State and Ministers of Cuba), H.E Leo Varadkar (Prime Minister of Ireland), H.E Ralph E Gonsalves (Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), H.E Kerti Kaljulaid (President of Estonia) and H.E Erna Solberg (Prime Minister of Norway).