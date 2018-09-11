Local bank announces app that requires no data or credit to do cellphone banking

FNB Namibia and partner MTC this week announced that the FNB App has been zero rated, which means customers will not need data or credit to do their banking on their phone via the FNB App.

The developments were introduced in an effort to reduce costs and pave the way for all people to bank anywhere, anytime without additional costs.

“We are proud to, once again, introduce a solution that will enable all everyone to bank anywhere, anytime from the palm of their hands. Our mission is to make banking inclusive, affordable and convenient for all our customers, and zero data costs speaks to the heart of “help”, which is what we stand for as a bank,”said FNB Namibia Chief Executive Officer, Sarel van Zyl.

According to Van Zyl, since the launch of the FNB banking App in 2013, the App has been actively used and downloaded and the bank is proud that this innovation has become key in offering customers an alternative banking solution where customers can transact, borrow, invest, and communicate – now at no data cost at all.

Van Zyl said that with the FNB Banking App users can make Geo Payments; make use of eWallet functionality; make payments (including once off payments); transfer funds between FNB accounts, view detailed balances and transaction histories, add, edit, or delete recipients, send money to any Namibian cellphone number, transfer money from your eWallet to your transactional account; buy Prepaid Electricity and Airtime and receive inContact messages to name but a few – while being rewarded with cash back directly into their savings pocket for doing so.