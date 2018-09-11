Geingob off to Ghana to pay his last respects to the late Kofi Annan

HE. President Hage Geingob will attend the State Funeral of Nobel Peace Price Laureate, Kofi Annan, whose remains will be interred on 13 September 2018 in Accra, Ghana.

Geingob attend the funeral also in his capacity Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mourning the passing of Kofi Annan on 18 August 2018, President Geingob said, “The loss of Kofi Annan, an exemplary son of Ghana, leaves a huge void for the African continent, and humanity at large, which he has served as a courageous humanitarian with immeasurable passion and distinction. Without doubt, Africa has lost a man of integrity and a hero of our continent who worked throughout his entire life persistently for a better humanity.”

The President further praised the exceptional work ethic and perseverance, which allowed His Excellency Annan to transform the United Nations.

President Geingob returns to Windhoek on Thursday 13 September after the State Funeral proceedings.