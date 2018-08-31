Nicodemus Estate Agencies named top Northern Estate Agent

Nicodemus Estate Agencies emerged as the Top Estate Agent for the North, while FE and Makalani Real Estates took the second and third spots, respectively.

The agents where awarded these accolades at the Annual Bank Windhoek Estate Agent Awards on 28 August. The award gives recognition to residential and commercial estate agents, agencies and developers for their commitment, loyalty and support to Bank Windhoek and its clients.

“Let us stay positive and face challenges with an open mind as there is still a demand for houses, there is still land available and we notice the efforts from our Government to improve on the current economic status in our country. In this context, Bank Windhoek affirms our commitment to being a partner in developing our country and an important enabler in securing home ownership for her people. We need to work together and feel proud of what we can do for our fellow citizens,” Job Mouton, Branch Manager for Property Finance said at the event.

Other agents who qualified for the merit awards for business submitted above N$2 million were: Ester Nghidinwa from Northern Real Estate; Roswitha Haingura from Haingura Real Estate; Ndina Shikongo from Ndina Real Estate; Kaino Shakumu from Ediva Real Estate; Eveline Paulus from Eveline Properties and Mirjam Nuule from Esteem Sales and Leading Property.

Meanwhile, agents who submitted business loans submitted above N$4 million: Amalia Schmidt from Makalani Real Estate; Helena Amunyela from FE Real Estate.

Caption: Job Mouton (Bank Windhoek’s Manager for Property Finance); Helena Amunyela (FE Real Estate); Anna Kaila (Nicodemus Real Estate; Lizl Lisse (Makalani Real Estate); and Aloysius Garoëb (Regional Manager for Bank Windhoek’s Far Northern Branches.)