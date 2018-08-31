BeFree movement to conclude with Otjozondjupa visit this week

First Lady of Namibia, Madame Monica Geingos, will launch the #BeFree Otjozondupa on 7 September at the Swanevelder Hall in Otjiwarongo from 9:00 to 14:00.

The organising committee expects 300 participants comprised of youth, parents, community leaders and first respondents such as nurses, social workers, police officers and teachers to attend.

The committee in astatment this week confirmed that this will be their final #BeFree Regional launch and that as per usual there will be an entertainment slot whereby young people can have fun.

In addition there will be a debate, panel discussion by secondary school learners and professionals on region specific challenges faced by the youth and an interactive dialogue between the First Lady and learners from the region.

Through these engagements the Office of the First Lady facilitates access to information, services as well as assistance with case referrals.

The #BeFree Movement was launched in November 2016 and has reached 13 regions and have also reached 7000 youth thus far.

Meanwhile the Office of the First Lady appreciates the continuous support they have received from their stakeholders and the coverage of the #BeFree conversations.