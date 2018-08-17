Welwitschias retain the Africa Gold Cup for the 5th time, qualify for the World Cup

The national senior rugby team the Welwitschias beat Kenya 53-28 during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which is also a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan over the weekend, in Windhoek.

With the victory Namibia retained the Africa Gold Cup for the fifth time and qualified for the world cup.

Kenya will have another chance to claim a spot at the world cup when they play the repechage qualifies in November.

Speaking to the media after the match coach, Phil Davies said he was pleased with the ambitions of his side.

“We played well today, the team stuck to the game plan. This means a lot as we have been building a team since the last world cup. We have an average age of 24 years now compared to 31 at the previous tournament. We have depth now,” he explained.

Captain Johan Deysel said Namibia had played well by utilizing all the chances that came their way.

Ian Snook the Kenyan coach said his team played their hearts out but lost the match due to lack ‘intelligence’.

Abdelaziz Bougja, chairman of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa said, “Namibia has been impressive all along this competition and today the strongest team has won. Congratulations and I have no doubt that they will make us proud at the RWC 2019 in Japan. Well done as well to Kenya who kept going and played really well. I am very proud of our African teams and the progress they have made over recent years.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and CEO of APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the main Official Partner of Rugby Africa, said, “As the main Official Partner of Rugby Africa, we will put all our efforts in ensuring the world knows about Namibia’s participation in the World Cup. We will soon unveil a communication plan aimed at promoting African rugby during the Rugby World Cup 2019.”

Caption: Namibia captain Johan Deysel and coach Phil Davies hold the Africa Gold Cup trophy, surrounded by their team mates.