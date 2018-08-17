Boutique financial offering with Capricorn Private Wealth

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Asset Management teamed up to create a financial offering that caters to the specific needs of individual clients with Capricorn Private Wealth.

Capricorn Private Wealth Clients will be able to enjoy the services of a wide range of specialists and experts in their respective fields. Including, Private Bankers, Wealth Managers, Fiduciary Specialists who will be to assist them with trusts, estates and wills as well as a Forex Specialist who will assist clients with foreign payments, receipts, import and export transactions. Clients will also be able to receive expert advice on tax, offshore and insurance needs.

According to the Managing Director of Bank Windhoek, Baronice Hans, not all client have the exact same goals or financial aspirations, therefore, in order to thrive in this segment of the market, Capricorn Private Wealth, which is highly personable and flexible, was introduced.

“As a consumer driven organisation, our primary focus is identify the white space opportunities that enables us to remain relevant whilst addressing needs and unlocking growth for our clients. Our aspirations to be a catalyst for sustainable opportunities and business partner for growth leads us to innovate solutions around our customer needs and aspirations,” Hans said while speaking at the launch of the offering on 16 August.

Speaking to the customer experience that clients can enjoy, Managing Director of Capricorn Asset Management, Tertius Liebenberg said that Capricorn Private Wealth launches with a unique look that is refined and understated, created with the goal of appealing to the refined tastes of high net worth clients.

“To add to the customer experience, we have created a modern private banking suite in which we will be able to address all the needs of clients. It is all part of a strategy underpinned by highly personalised service and attention to detail to ensure we achieve the best outcome for each client,” Liebenberg said.

The launch of Capricorn Private Wealth has been a long time in the making with product and process testing beginning in April 2017. This launch is significant as the offering is truly unique and second to none in the market place as Capricorn Private Wealth strives to deliver sustainable value to its clients.

Caption: From left to right, Capricorn Private Wealth’s Executive Officer of Wealth, Fouché Brand; Capricorn Private Wealth’s Head of Bancassurance, Commercial and Private Wealth, Leon Koch; Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans and Capricorn Asset Management’s Managing Director, Tertius Liebenberg, pictured at the Capricorn Private Wealth official launch.