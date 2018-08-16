Katuka mentorhsop helps young women conquer their professional and personal lives

The Katuka Mentorship Programme 2018 this week met for the third time this year and seasonal, Human Resources Practitioner and Trainer, Sabine Ruegg continued to mentor young women and provide overall support on building relationship, leadership and management skills.

Emmanuela Jossob said she has learned a lot from the training because it has build her networking skills and helps her to communicate better with clients of different backgrounds.

“This mentorship is very good for me because it broadens my mind and I have grown personally and professionally,” she added.

This year marks the 17th consecutive year for the programme, having run uninterrupted since 2011.The programme is conducted under the auspices of Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager and Partner of the Economist and sponsored by Telecom Namibia.

Caption: Sabine Ruegg (far left) and Desere Lundon-Muller (far right) with the 2018 Katuka mentees: Memory Carises, Valentine Nghipandua, Monique van Wyk, Gesche Pinsenschanm, Emmanuela Jossob, Flavia Placidus, Sarma Nghihalwa and Adeline Hiskia.