Participants successfully complete ITIL Certification programme with Headway

Headway Consulting recently hosted and delivered Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) Foundation training to candidates from Ministry of Mines and Energy, Letshego Bank Namibia, among others.

The company said that getting the training and certification was a great investment that the candidates made and demonstrates real foresight by their respective organisations.

“It is fantastic to see these candidates embrace ITIL and get their certification. It fills me with confidence to see local companies and organisations taking service delivery and business and management improvement seriously. High level and high quality service delivery for stakeholders starts with having the right processes in place,” Jan Coetzee, Managing Director of Headway Consulting said.

According to Headway, the foundationis regarded as the most widely accepted approach to IT service management in the world, adding that IT services require investment and automating processes, but through standardised systems like ITIL, a detailed set of practices comes into its own, as it focuses on aligning IT Services with the needs of business.

“Both profit and non-profit organisations as well as Government departments realise the need for these processes to be aligned, and how this can be beneficial for the organisation as well as the employees,” Coetzee said.