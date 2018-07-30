Cement joint venture project to be commissioned in October

The Chinese-invested Whale Rock Cement, expects full commissioning at the end of October, according to the spokesperson, Manfred /Uxamb last week, in response to Xinhua News Agency.

According to the report, at full production, the plant, built at a total cost of US$350 million, will produce 1.2 million tonnes of cement per annum under the Cheetah cement brand to become the biggest cement manufacturing plant in the country.

Production at the new cement plant, a joint venture between Chinese (China’s Asia-Africa Business Management) and lol partners, started in April.

“Whale Rock Cement has already started with cement production in April and has entered the market in May 2018,” /Uxamb said.

“Our plant is built for a global market from the start. Our horizon is stretched and wherever needs arise, our cement will be there globally,” he added.

He said the major impact of Cheetah Cement’s entry on the market is that cement prices will drop benefiting consumers.

Current demand in the country is estimated at about 500,000 to 600,000 tonnes per year. The plant is expected to create around 600 jobs when operating at full capacity.