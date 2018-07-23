BIPA extends due date for fishing right applications

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) recently announced that it extended the due date for applicants who wish to register businesses to apply for the fishing rights to 20 August.

This comes after the government extended its application deadline to 17h00, 31 August. Government also amended the requirement for the entities that qualify to apply for the fishing rights.

“Our deadline extension is set to ensure that ample time is afforded to BIPA’s registration process to safeguard that all businesses are registered on time to meet the Ministry of Fisheries’ deadline, of 31 August 2018,” said Kapena Tjombonde, Executive for Business Registration Services at BIPA.

Clients are urged to make sure that, when submitting applications for either a Company or Close Corporation, all the required application forms together with supporting documents are submitted without delay and error, she added.