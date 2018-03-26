President Geingob jets off to China for state visit

President Dr. Hage Geingob will be on a state visit to China from 28 March to 3 April at the invitation of China’s President Xi Jinping.

Taking a commercial flight, President Geingob, accompanied by First Lady, Madam Monica Geingos, will lead a delegation consisting of a few cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and a contingent of business people from a variety of sectors.

Recounting China as an ancient civilization, and all-weather friend, providing assistance to Namibians during the liberation struggle, Geingob said his State Visit to China will strengthen commercial relations, development cooperation and people to people exchanges between the two nations with the aim of contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic and industrial development.

“We have a lot to learn from China, a major power, a key center of excellence and technological innovation, and one that has been able to lift close to 800 million people out of poverty in less than four decades,” Geingob said.

The State Visit will focus Namibia-China bilateral cooperation on sectors critical to national development, including science and technology, infrastructure, agriculture, trade and industry, business facilitation, people to people exchanges and tourism.