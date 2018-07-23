Airborne electromagnetic survey commences at Opuwo

Celsius Resources Limited last week announced that it commenced with the electromagnetic survey at its 95% owned Opuwo Cobalt Project.

In a statement the company said it appointed SkyTEM Surveys ApS to fly a helicopter-borne electromagnetic and magnetic geophysical survey over three key licences that comprise the Opuwo Cobalt Project.

According to the company the objectives of the survey are: To assist in geological mapping of near surface conductive sedimentary horizons, which is expected to include the Dolomite Ore Formation (DOF); delineate discrete conductive zones along the sedimentary horizons; and detect deeper discrete conductive bodies that may be related to deeper stockwork or semi-massive/massive sulphide mineralisation in feeder zones.

The survey has commenced on the neighbouring project held by Namibia Critical Metals (NMI:CVE), and is flying parts of the Celsius Project area during this time, to maximize operational efficiency.

Last week, approximately 650 line km out of a planned 6,090 line km has been completed on the Celsius licences, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Celsius has agreed to share data with Namibia Critical Metals to allow an integrated regionalinterpretation of the results to be undertaken. Final interpreted results and data products are expectedfrom the survey in September/October, 2018.

“The commencement of the airborne EM survey is an exciting milestone for exploration in the Opuwo region, which will assist in understanding the potential still to be uncovered at the Project. This is the first time a geophysical survey of this nature has been conducted in the region, and we look forward to further investigating targets that may be generated as the survey progresses,” said Celsius Managing Director, Brendan Borg.