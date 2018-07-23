2018 Pick n Pay Cycle Classic set for October

The annual 2018 the Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic will take place on 13 to 14 October at SKW in Olympia, Windhoek.

Entries for the event will open in August and can be completed at any Pick n Pay supermarket country-wide.

As one of the main sponsors, Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia, this year increased its cash contribution to N$250,000, up from last year’s N$200,000. In addition to its monetary contribution, PnP will further support the participation of the Dagbreek school learners in the Cycle Classic.

Speaking at the launch event that was held last week, Managing Director of PnP Namibia, Norbert Wurm said it is an honour to be associated with the annual event, and applauded the Rotary Club Windhoek (RCW) towards which all funds raised during the The Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic is donated.

“Being a truly local company and a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, Pick n Pay Namibia commits to uplifting the lives of the communities in which we operate. The Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic is a great initiative that is not only aimed at raising funds for charity. It is also Namibia’s leading and largest family fun-filled cycling, and now running and walking event that brings together the competitive, young and old, fit and the not so-fit. Participants enter different classes and distances of Road Bike and Mountain Bike races. Last year for the first time the 10km competitive run and the 5km fun run/walk was introduced. This year we look forward to more participants, more adrenaline and more fun,” Wurm said.

Beside the road bike cycle race, there will also be mountain bike race and a cycling race for the youngsters in the form of the Kiddies Classic. The event will furthermore, for non-cyclists, include a 10 km competitive run and a 5 km fun run or walk.

The Editor of The Namibian, who also co-sponsored the event, Tangeni Amupadhi called for a change in attitude towards cycling.

“Cycling is not just a sport – it is also an affordable means of transport. Unfortunately (cycling as a mode of transport) is being discouraged in Namibia, and we need to do more to promote it. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are no policies in Namibia to promote walking and cycling, to separate road users, to protect older or disabled people and children. We have become so used to driving cars. We have to change this culture. We would like to use the cycle classic to launch a continuous campaign where all Namibians are encouraged to cycle. We must make the environment safe for cycling again, and we need to cut down on our wasteful spending on cars,” Amupadhi said.

Caption: Editor of The Namibian, Tangeni Amupadhi; president of the Rotary Club Windhoek (RCW), Ian Gallagher and Managing Director of PnP Namibia, Norbert Wurm at the launch the 2018 The Namibian Pick n Pay Cycle Classic.