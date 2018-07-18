Ethiopian Airlines wins Skytrax award for best African airline – twice in a row

Ethiopian Airlines announced this week it has won the Skytrax World Airline award for the second year in a row as the best African airline.

Commenting on the award, the airlines’ group Chief Executive, Tewolde GebreMariam, said “We are honoured and delighted to be named the best airline in Africa at Skytrax World Airline awards as voted by passengers and we will not relent in our continuous efforts to offer our customers the best possible travel experience.”

Confirming this sentiment, the Skytrax Chief Executive, Edward Plaisted, said “Passengers have voted Ethiopian Airlines Africa’s premier carrier for a second successive year and this is simply a fabulous achievement for the airline management and frontline staff.”

Skytrax is an air transport rating organization that conducts a worldwide annual airline passenger satisfaction survey where customers make their own personal choices what they deem to be the best airline and the best service.

“I would like to thank Skytrax for this recognition and our valued customers for their strong vote of confidence. As always, we shall maintain our resolve to exceed their expectations and provide the best possible travel experience every time they fly with us. I wish to take this opportunity to congratulate my colleagues at Ethiopian for their exceptional commitment and hard work to keep our airline flying high in the skies,” said Mr GebreMariam.

”In the context of a hyper competitive global airline industry, the only way for Ethiopian to sustain its success is through its differentiated service delivery and by meeting its customers’ expectations,” he added.

Ethiopian Airlines is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 to become the leading aviation group in Africa with eight business centres. The airlines has also won the Skytrax Best Airline Staff award twice in the past.