Commercial vehicle budget parts brand, ProVia launches in 10 countries across SADC

Safety-focused and budget parts aftermarket brand for commercial vehicle braking systems, ProVia, last week announced its launch in 10 countries across the Southern African region, expanding its availability to 55 countries world-wide, just two years after it was first introduced by WABCO in 2016.

From its world-class distribution centre near Johannesburg, South Africa, ProVia is now available in Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

ProVia products will be offered through WABCO’s growing distributor and service partner network across the region as well as through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers of trailers in the region.

A total of 19 key product categories are being initially launched in the region, spanning 112 fast runner individual part numbers. Among this extensive portfolio are Air Dryer Cartridges, Wheel Speed Sensors and Pressure Limiting Valves as well as Clutch Servos, Spring Brake Actuators, Air Dryers and Cabin Leveling Valves.

ProVia aims to bring peace of mind to commercial vehicle aftermarket customers by delivering consistently reliable, ‘no frills’, quality products at an affordable price and with rapid delivery through a well-established global distribution network.

“Southern Africa provides an important growth opportunity for ProVia, a product line developed by aftermarket specialists for aftermarket needs, as many fleet-based trucks and trailers remain operational in this market for well over a decade, despite challenging road and environmental conditions,” explained Enoch Silcock, WABCO’s General Manager, Southern Africa.

“Many large fleets in the region adhere to very strict technical and operational standards and we are confident that ProVia will play a key role in helping operators achieve their safety and reliability targets while helping them reduce cost impacts,” he added.

“ProVia is already sold by over 330 distributors in more than 45 countries worldwide today, generating high customer satisfaction to an ever-growing customer base,” added Aleksander Rabinovitch, ProVia Global Product Line Leader.

“This exciting expansion across the Southern African region opens up ten attractive new markets as part of ProVia’s continued growth world-wide,” added Rabinovitch.

When it was first introduced in 2016, ProVia offered four product categories representing just over 40 products.

Over the past two years ProVia has responded to its customer demands by rapidly expanding its offering with new product lines which have been introduced to the ProVia range.

By year-end 2017 the brand offered 21 product categories globally counting over 160 part numbers, providing a comprehensive range of products in the commercial vehicles braking system budget spare parts segment. Most of these products will be made available from launch across the Southern Africa region. (APO).