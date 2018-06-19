Select Page

Bank Windhoek expands footprint to rural Okahao

Bank Windhoek announced this week that will officially open a new branch in Okahao which will be a sub-branch to the Oshakati branch in the Omusati Region.

According to the Regional Manager: Far North at Bank Windhoek’s Retail Banking Services, Aloysius Garoëb, this branch will be located on the Main Road, and is the 10th branch in the far north region and 55th countrywide.

Garoëb said that they identified Okahao as an ideal location where banking services are required and therefore the new branch will have a full staff complement to serve the Okahao clients.

“The opening of Bank Windhoek Okahao, reaffirms our commitment to bring banking to the people and improve access to banking in the rural areas,” added Garoëb.

Meanwhile, Garoëb said that their commitment towards building relationships within the communities they operate in, remains a key focus of our organisation and tangible through various socio-economic and consumer education initiatives.

Caption: Aloysius Garoëb – Bank Windhoek’s Manager for the Far North.

