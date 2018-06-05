Exhibition to raise funds to save the desert Jumbo’s to be showcased

Elephant-Human Relations Aid (EHRA) a non-profit organisation will present its first fundraising exhibition to support its missions and projects especially the People and Elephants Amicably Co-Existing (PEACE) project.

The fundraising Art Exhibition: Saving desert Elephants through art by EHRA will be held on 7 June from 17:30 to 22:00 at the FNCC. Entry is free of charge but any donations are welcome.

The exhibition will showcase the work of some selected artist and photographers focused on the theme ‘Desert Living Tales’ around desert-dwelling animals and their special habitats.

Portrays, painting and photographers will reveal a part of Namibia’s beautiful diversity as well as emphasising the importance to protect it.

At the event key members of EHRA’s team will take the audience on their personal journeys and memories as well as introduce the beginning of EHRA, special moments with the desert elephants and why these animals are so intrinsically extraordinary and valuable.

The PEACE project constitutes a corner stone for the organization as one of its main missions. Some supervisors will explain the last endeavors of the organization and why what they do is so important for the long-term conservation of desert elephants.

Meanwhile, all money raised at the event will be dedicated to the EHRA’s PEACE project and the programme that aims to reduce fear and elephant/human conflicts through informative elephant training courses with local communities, conservancy game guards, tour guides as well as school children and therefore their education is the key to future conservation

The event is also aimed to end online auction created for raising money for EHRA’s PEACE project.