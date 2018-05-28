Sharp financial minds join Pointbreak to help shoulder its acquisition costs

Gesa Jeske, Silke Hornung and Hannelie Viljoen have joined the wealth management team at Pointbreak Wealth Management in the FNB Namibia Holdings stable.

Their new boss, Tony Edmunds, said “At Pointbreak Wealth Management we offer personal private client services backed by a dedicated team of experienced professionals and relationship managers.

The wealth management team generally looks after the investments and financial planning of the bank’s high-net-worth clients, providing advice as well as structuring of portfolios.

Jeske has been appointed as a Wealth Management Advisor while both Hornung and Viljoen are Senior Wealth Managers. Hornung and Jeske will work in Pointbreak’s Swakopmund office with Viljoen based in Windhoek.

Jeske is responsible for wealth, investment and financial planning, as well as a wide range of administrative and financial risk management tasks. She did a B Com Honours degree in Financial Risk Management at the University of Stellenbosch.

Hornung, a Chartered Accountant registered in both Namibia and South Africa, is also a Chartered Management Accountant and she holds a Diploma in the Administration of Estates. She will consult for clients on wealth and investments, and offer fiduciary services.

Viljoen read a B Sc at the University of Namibia, holds a postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State and she is a certified financial planner. She worked as a financial advisor for seven years before joining Pointbreak.

Pointbreak, a Namibian financial services group, provides investment management and wealth management services to the private, corporate and institutional markets, managing more than N$8.5 billion in third party capital. Pointbreak, together with eBank, has been acquired by FNB in the 2017 financial year from its previous owners for a consideration of N$328 million.