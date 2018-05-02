Acumatica Cloud ERP ranked highest – research

Nucleus Research recently ranked Acumatica Cloud ERP highest for usability in its ERP Technology Value Matrix 2017.

Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has announced multiple enhancements to its latest product release as the disruptive company continues expanding into markets underserved by larger, less innovative competitors.

One Channel, Africa’s leading cloud ERP solutions provider and Acumatica’s International Partner of the Year, has welcomed these highly-complementary offerings that show Acumatica’s ability to serve a multitude of industry sectors in a way that traditional vendors have not done.

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford said larger ERP providers have not adequately addressed this market need, and too many currently installed systems are based on older technologies that no longer meet today’s business requirements.

“In recent years, Acumatica’s aggressive efforts have resulted in triple-digit revenue growth rates and exceptional customer feedback. Acumatica 2018 R1 provides significant new functionality to the field service, project accounting, and inventory modules, as well as improved usability, mobility, financials, CRM, and platform enhancements,” he explained.

Seth Lippincott, principal analyst at Nucleus Research, said Acumatica is keeping the pressure on in the highly competitive ERP space with new features that boost efficiency, tools that expand usage and solutions highly tailored to micro-verticals, such the construction industry. ‘This combination of strong functionality and usability customized for specific markets is delivering value and promises significant ROI to Acumatica customers.”

Ford said usability continues to be a key differentiator for Acumatica. “Acumatica Construction Edition is an end-to-end cloud business management system for general contractors, home builders, subcontractors and land developers. It was built to address the needs and demands of modern construction companies.”

A fully integrated cloud solution, Acumatica Construction Edition offers true mobility, high value, and much-needed technology improvements for comprehensive operational management and insight.

Acumatica Construction Edition is a modern cloud solution that handles manufacturing, service, distribution and construction business in one cohesive integrated solution – allowing a seamless flow of data. More importantly, it provides significantly better business insights and improves overall efficiency.

Acumatica Distribution Edition is ideal for retailers, distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers and service firms. The Distribution Edition provides reduction in or elimination of delays through automated sales order processing and shipping order generation; robust APIs to support centralised fulfilment of omni-channel sales from POS terminals, commerce sites, EDI processes, telesales, and contracts.

Additionally, Acumatica Distribution Edition provides accurate, company-wide inventory data supporting proactive, responsive replenishment operations and minimising inventory costs. It also offers efficient management of distribution processes with real-time visibility of available inventory, inventory in transit, reorder quantities, and inventory costs, optimised quoting, acceptance, sales order entry and fulfilment processes.

Distribution Edition also provides visibility into real-time profitability by warehouse, product line, location, or business unit, and the use of real-time information to control costs across the entire supply and distribution chain. Acumatica Advanced Financials Management is included with Acumatica Distribution Edition.

Ford points to Acumatica Business Intelligence that allows customers to retrieve actionable dashboards, pivot tables, KPIs, charts, and graphs using a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. “Data is retrieved in real-time to guarantee that everyone is using the same data to make more informed strategic and tactical decisions.”

“Generic inquiries allow the exposure of Acumatica data to Microsoft’s Power BI or other third-party BI applications,” he concluded.

One Channel was formed out of the necessity to provide complete Cloud-based solutions to mid-sized and larger customers on the continent.