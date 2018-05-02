Alexander Forbes boss calls it a day – set sights on other opportunities

Provider of multi-manager investment portfolios, Alexander Forbes Namibia has appointed Dietrich Schrywer as acting Managing Director with effect from 1 June.

Schrywer will replace Marco Erasmus who has resigned to pursue other opportunities, according to a statement released this week.

To ensure seamless transition, Erasmus will be working with Mr Schrywer until 31 May, his last day at Alexander Forbes Namibia, the statement read.

Andrew Darfoor, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Forbes said Alexander Forbes Namibia remains key to the Emerging Markets business. It is a significant part of the Alexander Forbes’ Group Ambition 2022 strategy to become a globally distinctive pan-African financial services leader helping clients achieve a lifetime of financial wellbeing and security, he added.

“As a business, we have an abundance of growth and business opportunities and we are determined to optimise these, as part of the ambition to continue to support the continued growth of the Namibian business,” said Darfoor.

Meanwhile, the resignation of Erasmus comes barely a month since, Alexander Forbes Group Holdings Ltd announced in April, the resignation of Bernhard Schluep as Chief Executive Officer of Alexander Forbes Emerging Markets (AFEM), the business through which Alexander Forbes operates outside South Africa in select sub-Saharan markets.

Caption: Marco Erasmus (r) received a player’s shirt as a token of thanks last year during the Craven Week handover.