Franco Centre goes digital with futuristic exhibition

Exhibition and digital project, Wakpon is currently on display at the Franco Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) until 31 May. The exhibition is based on a digital project and a free app available with Google Play or App Store on Smartphone and tablet.

The exhibition uses the augmented reality to allow the widest audience possible to discover artwork from 43 African artists all over the world without needing to move. The application presents some ‘Magical Images’ hang on the wall that you can discover through screens.

The initial images as the audiences sees it from the first time discloses through the screen another image: the real artwork. One Magical Image is a coded door opening on the universe of one artist with several artworks.

Innovative idea gives everybody all around the world a chance to discover the work of 10 contemporary artists from the Ouidah Museum Collection created in 2013 in Benin by the Foundation and

The application Wakpon gives access to around 40 artworks in different mediums through an interesting virtual experience and it is a strong educational dimension developing orientation and attention capabilities. The application permits to zoom on each detail and in that way to multiply one artwork in as many detail.

The application is available in different languages including audio explanation in English and French. The innovation project is held by the Zinsou Foundation created in 2005 and dedicated to culture and African contemporary art and the foundation aims to create the art and culture accessibility for the African continent.