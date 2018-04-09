Select Page

Energy Ministry warns against ongoing CCTV installation scam

Posted by | Apr 10, 2018 |

Energy Ministry warns against ongoing CCTV installation scam

The Ministry of Mines and Energy this week warned against the circulation of information on Social media and various emails requesting for quotations for the supply and delivery of security CCTV cameras, under false pretenses of the ministry.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the cameras are Earthcam GPX-B50HD or 180X and instructs that the supply and delivery should be made to the ministry’s Geophysical station in Tsumeb. The inquiry person requesting this information is a certain Joe Simon, the ministry said.

“The ministry would like to warn the public that such procurement requests are fictitious and should not be pursued. The ministry would like to distance itself from these procurement requests. All our procurement services are conducted at the ministry’s head office in Windhoek through the Procurement Management Unit (PMU),” Simeon Negumbo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry said.

The ministry stated that Simon and another, Owen Nwanko, appearing as inquiries are not known to the them, including the cellphone numbers and email addresses provided.

The ministry is requesting information on the origin of the scam from the public by contacting its head office.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Related Posts

Office space in demand

Office space in demand

10 February 2012

Seeking safety in the court

Seeking safety in the court

3 August 2012

New board members announced

New board members announced

11 April 2014

Science and Statistics formalise agreement

Science and Statistics formalise agreement

15 August 2014