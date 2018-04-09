Energy Ministry warns against ongoing CCTV installation scam

The Ministry of Mines and Energy this week warned against the circulation of information on Social media and various emails requesting for quotations for the supply and delivery of security CCTV cameras, under false pretenses of the ministry.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the cameras are Earthcam GPX-B50HD or 180X and instructs that the supply and delivery should be made to the ministry’s Geophysical station in Tsumeb. The inquiry person requesting this information is a certain Joe Simon, the ministry said.

“The ministry would like to warn the public that such procurement requests are fictitious and should not be pursued. The ministry would like to distance itself from these procurement requests. All our procurement services are conducted at the ministry’s head office in Windhoek through the Procurement Management Unit (PMU),” Simeon Negumbo, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry said.

The ministry stated that Simon and another, Owen Nwanko, appearing as inquiries are not known to the them, including the cellphone numbers and email addresses provided.

The ministry is requesting information on the origin of the scam from the public by contacting its head office.