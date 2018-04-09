African journalists to be honoured at the Continental Reinsurance 5th CEO Summit in Swakopmund

Around 100 delegates from several countries are in Swakopmund for the Continental Reinsurance 5th CEO Summit where African journalists will be honoured for their understanding of the reinsurance sector in Africa from 9 to 10 April.

The event will be hosted in partnership with NamibRe and the keynote address will be delivered by Namibia’s Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein.

According to Namibre the theme of this year’s event is “Insurance and adaptation in the face of technological change in Africa.” The several countries that are present at the event include, Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Tunisia, United Kingdom, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The journalism awards will include reporters from both French and English speaking African countries and the three categories in the 2018 awards are: Pan-African Reinsurance Journalist of the Year; Best Reinsurance Industry Analysis and Commentary; and Best Reinsurance Industry Feature Article.

Journalists were required to demonstrate how their articles raised awareness and understanding of the reinsurance sector in Africa.

Continental Reinsurance which is a composite reinsurer, writing business in more than 50 countries across the African continent initiated the awards in 2015 to recognise and acknowledge the good work of media on the continent.