Windhoek India Day promotes cultural ties between Namibia and Indian State of Bihar

The Indian state of Bihar was chosen last week by the Indian High Commission in Windhoek to promote local government relations with the City of Windhoek.

The special event named “India’s Day with Windhoek” was held at the City of Windhoek municipality headquarters in the Central Business District. It was attended by the High Commissioner of India, His Excellence Kumar Tuhin, the Windhoek Mayor, His Worship Muesee Kazapua, senior city officials, senior government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps and Indian citizens who are residents of Windhoek.

This week the Indian High Commission said “the State of Bihar was chosen for this event as this state contains some of the most ancient tourist sites in India, including Bodh Gaya where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment, Nalanda and Vikramashila – two ancient international universities where students from all corners of the globe came to study philosophy and religion, Vaishali – the place where seeds of democracy were first sown, and several other similar important places.”

Starting the activities, the High Commissioner and the Mayor cut a ceremonial ribbon before lighting traditional Indian candles. Afterwards, the High Commissioner said he hopes that the event will provide Windhoekers with a glimpse of the culture, craft and cuisine from the State of Bihar and that this should foster better understanding and cooperation at the local level.

His Worship the Mayor responded in similar fashion, expressing the wish that this event will promote awareness and cooperation at local government level between the City of Windhoek and India, particularly through tourism, arts and culture.

Entertainment was provided by local dancers from the College of the Arts. The dignitaries were also treated to a saree-tying competition, free henna tattoos and lots of traditional Indian delicacies.

Caption: The Mayor of Windhoek HW Muesee Kazapua (left) and the Indian High Commissioner to Namibia, HE Kumar Tuhin lit traditional Indian candles in a cordial exchange at a special India Day with Windhoek held last week Wednesday.