Ongava reaches out to Etosha and nearby farm schools with stationery for 683 learners

A private sector back-to-school donation was the backdrop last month for a visit by the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta, to three schools in or near Etosha National Park.

While on an inspection of the national park, the minister also attended a ceremony where Ongava Game Reserve, adjacent to Etosha, presented the donation to the headmasters of Okaukuejo Combined School, Chief Dawid //Khamuxab Farm School and Werda Farm School. This followed a consultation with the three schools’ teachers to find out what their biggest needs are.

The lists of items were then procured by Ongava with the assistance of ABC Stationers in Windhoek and packed individually for the 683 learners who will be using the stationery. The learners range from Kindergarten to Grade 10.

The first packages were ceremonially presented to the minister and the school principals while the teachers received an assortment of teaching aids, printer paper and scrap paper for the children to scribble on.

At the ceremony, Minister Shifeta called on the pupils at Okaukuejo Combined School to apply themselves rigorously to their studies, reminding the learners that diligence and hard work will make them realise there are no limits to their possibilities.

From Ongava’s side, the General Manager Operations, Stuart Crawford said “Ongava is pleased to contribute to the academic endeavours of the next generation. We’ve supported the schools and local sport teams for many years. “We are proud to be a part of the local community.”

Rob Moffett, Ongava’s General Manager for Sales & Marketing, said “by supporting the schools to boost education, the next generation can acquire the skills to help uplift our communities in the rural areas.”

The 30,000 hectare Ongava Reserve is famous for its conservation work especially with rhinoceros. After the ceremony, Minister Shifeta joined a rhino tracking squad to experience a little of the protection work they do on a daily basis. The minister was also updated on the status and condition of the Black Rhinos resident at Ongava courtesy of his ministry’s custodian programme for approved conservation partners.

Minister Shifeta commended the Ongava conservation team on the success of their work and the vital role that effective wildlife protection has on tourism and the economy in general.

Caption: The Tribal Chief of the Hai//om Community, Mr Dawid // Khamuxab (left), the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta, the principal of Dawid //Khaxumub Primary School, Mr AR Urib, Abigail Guerier of Ongava and Rob Moffett, Ongava’s General Manager for Sales and Marketing.