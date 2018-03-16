Telecom Namibia to cut off unpaid accounts by Sunday

Telecom Namibia announced that because some customers fail to meet their Telecom account payment deadline, they are running the risk of having their lines suspended.

On Sunday, 11 March, Telecom Namibia will automatically suspend all unpaid accounts. Due date for account payment is 30 days after the invoice printing date.

“Telecom Namibia once again wish to remind its customers to pay their accounts on or before the due date reflected on their invoices,” Telecom Spokesperson, Oiva Angula said.

Angula added that by paying their accounts on time, customers stay in touch with their world without having to pay interest charges or suffer the inconvenience of having their service suspended.