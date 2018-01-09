United Kingdom appoints Minister for Africa

Harriett Baldwin MP has been appointed as Minister for Africa for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and Department for International Development.

The British High Commission |Windhoek in a statement this week said following her appointment, Harriett Baldwin said, she is honoured to have been appointed and looks forward to representing Global Britain with African nations to tackle a range of opportunities and challenges in Africa.

“The UK has longstanding and important relationships, and I will work for an even stronger partnership with African nations, finding new ways to fight poverty, minimise threats and build mutual prosperity,” she added

Currently eighteen African countries are part of the Commonwealth, and according to her a priority for the upcoming Commonwealth Summit will be looking at how they meet the ambitions of the next generation, including creating the jobs and economic growth so crucial for a modern Africa.