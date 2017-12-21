Hepatitis E outbreak claims one – nine test positive in Windhoek

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Bernard Haufiku this week updated the nation on the current situation of the Hepatitis E outbreak which was declared on 14 December in the Khomas Region.

Haufiku said that as from 20 December, 26 patients were tested for Hepatitis E where 9 tested positive, 4 tested negative, 8 results are still pending, 1 death was recorded in November 2017 and all patients have been discharged except for one.

“All 26 patients are from Windhoek district but from different residential areas such as 16 are from Havana, 6 from Goreangab Dam, 1 each from Katutura, Hakahana, Green Well Matongo and Ombili,” he said.

He said since October the Katutura Intermediate Hospital recorded a number of patients with signs and symptoms of Acute Viral Hepatitis but tested negative to Hepatitis A, B and C which is commonly diagnosed at the local laboratory. “This prompted the doctors to send specimens to the laboratory to investigation and confirmation of Hepatitis E,” he added.

The Minister urged the nation to watch out for the signs of the virus which include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine, clay-colored stool and joint pain.

Namibia experienced its first Hepatitis E outbreak in 1983 in Rundu where 9 cases were confirmed and the last outbreak was in 1995 – 1996 also in Rundu.

Hepatitis E is a liver disease caused by Hepatitis E virus (HEV). HEV infection usually results in a self-limited, acute illness but most people recover completely. Type 1 and 2 have been associated with waterborne outbreaks. The outbreak case-fatality rate is of about 1% for the general public and 10$-30% in pregnant woman and the incubation period is 2-10 weeks.