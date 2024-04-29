Environment Ministry and Wildlife Resorts ensure safe hiking season at Fish River Canyon

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, in collaboration with Namibia Wildlife Resorts, has confirmed that the upcoming hiking season at Fish River Canyon will proceed as scheduled on 1 May, with ample water resources available to ensure a fulfilling experience for all adventurers.

After a comprehensive assessment of water levels within Fish River Canyon, authorities have assured hikers of sufficient water for their journey. To further guarantee the safety and enjoyment of participants, water marshals will be stationed strategically along the hiking routes, including key points such as King Palace and Bushy Corner.

In an additional effort to promote responsible hiking practices, Namibia Wildlife Resorts has announced the launch of a new Responsible Hiking Campaign. This initiative aims to equip hikers with essential knowledge and preparation tips for their excursions in Fish River Canyon.

Beginning this week, the campaign will utilize various social media platforms to disseminate valuable information on hiking preparation, safety measures, and environmental conservation. These resources are intended not only to enhance the hiking experience but also to preserve the natural splendor of Namibia’s iconic landscape.

Romeo Muyunda, Chief Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, and Nelson Muremi Ashipala, Manager of Corporate Communications and Online Media at Namibia Wildlife Resorts, have encouraged all prospective hikers to stay updated on social media channels for forthcoming updates and to adequately prepare for an unforgettable adventure in one of Namibia’s most awe-inspiring destinations.